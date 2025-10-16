Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged off nine Mobile Medical Units (ambulances) in Udham Singh Nagar's Khatima.

With the support of the Hans Foundation, Dehradun (08 units), and Hindustan Zinc, along with the Mamta Organisation (01 unit), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the mobile health service vehicles from his private residence at Nagla Tarai, Khatima.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Census: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Murty Decline To Participate in Controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey.

The Chief Minister said that the efforts of Hans Foundation, Hindustan Zinc, and Mamta Organisation will significantly contribute to the expansion of healthcare services. He added that these mobile medical units will be highly beneficial for both urban and rural areas, enabling the public to avail better healthcare facilities.

Yudhveer Singh, Project Manager of Hans Foundation, informed that out of the eight mobile units provided by the foundation, four will operate in Udham Singh Nagar district and four in Nainital district, delivering health services.

Also Read | Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk's Platform Calls Claim 'Fake News'.

Anamika Jha, Director at Hindustan Zinc, shared that mobile medical services equipped with doctors, staff nurses, and counsellors have been initiated to provide consultation, examinations, and treatment in 25 villages across Gadarpur and Kichha regions of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, as well as four districts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Dhami has directed the Health Secretary to take timely action to ensure that health services in Chaukhutia are aligned with public sentiment.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has announced the upgradation of the Chaukhutia Community Health Centre (CHC) into a 300-bed Sub-District Hospital (SDH), and the process of issuing the official government order is currently underway at the administrative level.

"The government is committed to providing high-quality health services, with a focus on meeting the aspirations of the people," an official statement said.

According to the Director General of Medical Health, the Chaukhutia CHC currently operates as a 30-bed hospital, with a daily OPD of 150 to 200 patients. Additionally, the lady medical officer conducts 30 to 35 deliveries every month. Currently, seven doctors are posted at the facility, comprising three female and four male doctors, including a dental surgeon.

He further informed that, to provide specialist services, a team of specialists, comprising a physician, gynaecologist, and paediatrician, is being sent three days a week from Almora District Hospital and Ranikhet Sub-District Hospital. These specialists are regularly providing their services at the Chaukhutia CHC.

All necessary facilities, including X-ray, ultrasound, dental chair, and 108 ambulance service, are available at the hospital.

He also mentioned that, with the government's support, Chandan Diagnostic provides approximately 70 to 80 diagnostic tests daily, free of charge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)