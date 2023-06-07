Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over the appointment letters to 55 candidates appointed as constables at a programme held at the police lines in Dehradun.

More than 1,000 candidates were appointed as constables in the Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday, officials said.

As per the official release, a total of 1,425 appointment letters were distributed.

"Appointment letters were provided today to all 1425 candidates selected for Constable District Police, Constable PAC/IRB (Pradeshik Armed Constabulary/Indian Reserve Battalion) and Fireman. Also, Chief Minister Dhami announced that the recruitment process for the remaining 1,550 vacant posts will begin soon," the statement said.

CM Dhami extended his best wishes to all the candidates and their parents stating, "Today our energetic young men and women are going to become an integral part of the police as police constables in different cadres of the police department in the districts and PAC units of the state. Police constables are the primary unit of the police force, who act as the foundation of the department and are deployed as the main face of the police at various police stations and intersections".

He also expressed his hope that the candidates perform their duties with dedication, honesty and hard work.

Praising the state police, CM Dhami said, "The police system is an essential part of the security and prosperity of any state. Uttarakhand Police has always been devoted to its work, be it the Corona period or a natural calamity, our police force has done excellent work in every adverse situation".

He also added that the government is all bent towards making the Uttarakhand police smart and modern according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Apart from the population of Uttarakhand, almost five times the population of the state, devotees come to Devbhoomi. Thousands of devotees are coming daily for the Chardham Yatra in the state. Our friendly police personnel are discharging their responsibilities with full readiness. When we do our duty considering the pain of others as our own, then only we are successful in discharging our duties in the true sense", added the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the examination system, he said that strict anti-copying laws for conducting examinations have been implemented in order to ensure transparency.

CM Dhami also assured the candidates that he is ready to take all the criticism, and face struggles but will ensure no injustice occurs to any candidate.

In addition to this, Additional Chief Secretary, Radha Ratauri was also present at the program. She congratulated all the candidates saying, "The youths are getting a golden opportunity to serve the people. The police have a major role in taking society in the right direction while maintaining harmonious relationships with society members".

The Director General of Police, Mr Ashok Kumar, was also there. He said, "About seven years later after 2016, the Uttarakhand Police have got seven new constables".

He added that the training will start from June 6 onwards. Technical training will also be provided to them apart from the general training.

"The recruitment process is currently underway for a total of 538 posts under Chief Constable Telecom, Sub-Inspector and Forensic Science Laboratory in the Police Department", added the DGP, Kumar.

Additional Director General of Police Mr. Abhinav Kumar and senior police officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

