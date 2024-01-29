Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow from Prachin Dewal to Sports Ground Agastyamuni in Rudraprayag on Sunday and gifted schemes worth Rs 467 crores.

During the roadshow, thousands of locals welcomed Chief Minister Shri Dhami.

Along with the Chief Minister, MLA Shri Bharat Chaudhary, MLA Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat, and District President BJP, Mahavir Pawar were also present at the event.

CM Dhami learned about the local culture by doing various activities with various women's groups while attending Bwai, Bwari, and Nauni Kauthig' under the Nari Shakti Vandan Mahotsav.

"Today, welfare schemes worth more than Rs 467 crores have been inaugurated...once the schemes that are being started from here get completed, a new era of development will begin in Rudraprayag," said Dhami.

While preparing Maha Prasad with Kali Mata Self Help Group and Devi Dhar Self Help Group under NRLM at Shri Kedarnath Dham, the Chief Minister shared his childhood memories with them.

While preparing Mahaprasad with his own hands, the Chief Minister said that he had helped a lot in household work in his childhood. In his childhood, he used to help his mother a lot with preparing local dishes during festivals. At the same time, he has also ground salt on the silbatta many times along with his mother.

"From kneading flour to cutting grass in the forest, he always helped," he added.

On this occasion, he also took information from the women about the changes in their livelihood after joining the Mahaprasad scheme of the government.

Chief Minister Dhami, while doing stone painting along with artisan entrepreneurs and women of Swastik Self Help, took information about their organization at the stall set up by the Rural Business Incubator. At the same time, spinning and weaving were done at the stall of women of the Unnati Cluster Organisation, Kalimath Kotma.

President Sarita Devi gave them information about her organisation by telling them the complete method of handlooming. Praising the products of the group, he asked to open outlets on Shri Kedarnath Dham and Yatra routes and also to promote the traditional style of dokha, shawl, cap, etc.

Various women's groups associated with the Kedarnath Yatra had done business worth more than Rs 70 lakh during the last year's Yatra. Cholai Prasad alone generated a business of around Rs 65 lakh.

Apart from this, women have earned Rs 5 lakh from local herbal incense, churma, belpatri, honey, jute, silk bags, etc. More than 500 women belonging to various women's groups also got employment from it.

This has also strengthened the efforts being made by the Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami government for the upliftment of women through women self-help groups.

The district administration of Rudraprayag has set a target of selling prasad worth Rs 2 crore in the next yatra.

Dhami also honoured all women police personnel included in the Guard of Honor giving them cash awards at the Agastyamuni Degree College grounds on the occasion of the Bwai, Bwari, Nauni Kauthig program in Rudraprayag.

Superintendent of Police Dr Vishakha Ashok and other women police personnel were also present. (ANI)

