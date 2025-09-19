Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Asian Cadet Cup India-2025, organised by the Fencing Association of India at Manaskhand Hall, Indira Gandhi International Sports Stadium, Haldwani, on Friday. He expressed confidence that the youth will excel in fencing, bringing glory to the country.

He inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Fencing hasn't received as much encouragement as other sports, but in recent years, it has rapidly gained popularity. The youth's interest in fencing has grown rapidly. Today, our youth are not only excelling at the national level but also bringing glory to the country on international platforms. Just as India's flag is flying high across the world in sports like shooting, archery, and javelin throw, I am confident that in the future, our youth will excel in fencing, bringing glory to our country. They will set a record."

Extending his best wishes to all participants, the Chief Minister said that with discipline, hard work, and a positive outlook, players would not only achieve new heights in sports but also set an example for society. He emphasised that their contribution would help fulfil the government's "unwavering commitment" to make Uttarakhand the best state in every sector. He assured that the state government would continue working to promote sports and urged players to remain vigilant towards environmental protection by contributing to plantation drives, water conservation, and cleanliness, while also spreading awareness in society. He further encouraged youth to stay away from substance abuse, stressing that when a fit individual advocates for a drug-free life, the message reaches and inspires every young person.

Highlighting government initiatives, he mentioned schemes like the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Players Scheme, and the Sports Kit Scheme, all aimed at nurturing young talent. He added that prestigious awards like Uttarakhand Khel Ratna and Himalaya Khel Ratna honour athletes' achievements, while the reintroduction of a 4 percent sports quota in government services ensures recognition and opportunities for sportspersons. On National Sports Day, outstanding athletes were also awarded Rs 50 lakh each.

He noted that a new sports policy has been implemented to encourage overall sports development, under which medal winners at the national and international level are offered government jobs through the "out-of-turn" system.

Speaking on infrastructure, he said that work is underway to expand Pantnagar Airport and discussions with the Union Railway Minister are being held to introduce new trains to improve connectivity for visitors, tourists, and athletes. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing Uttarakhand's first Sports University and Women's Sports College in Haldwani, which will help the state carve out a distinct identity in sports education. With growing sports activities, local businesses and tourism are also expected to benefit.

Praising the achievements of Uttarakhand athletes, the Chief Minister recalled that they won 103 medals in the National Games, securing the 7th rank for the first time. The state has invested Rs 517 crore in world-class sports infrastructure, making Uttarakhand a prominent venue not only for national but also for international sports events--of which the Asian Cadet Cup is a prime example. He also announced plans for a Sports Legacy Plan, under which 23 sports academies will be set up across eight major cities of the state.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India Movement, he said these programs have helped shape a strong sports culture across the country, elevating India's global sporting presence. Inspired by this, the state government is also committed to fostering a vibrant sports culture in Uttarakhand.

Reflecting on fencing, he said the sport gained recognition in India much later than others and lacked support initially, but in recent years it has rapidly grown in popularity. The achievements of Arjuna Awardee Bhavani Devi at the Commonwealth and Asian Games have inspired youth to pursue fencing, with players now excelling at both national and international levels. Just as India has made its mark globally in shooting, archery, and javelin throw, he expressed confidence that fencing would soon bring similar glory. He traced the roots of fencing to ancient India, where martial arts were considered an integral part of education alongside scriptures, and youth were trained in swordsmanship, archery, and combat skills. He expressed pride that Uttarakhand has been chosen to host this first-ever international fencing competition in India.

Earlier, welcoming the Chief Minister, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, shared details about the event. He informed that the five-day competition, being organised under the aegis of the Asian Fencing Confederation, will continue until September 23. Over 250 athletes are participating, including around 150 from India, across boys' and girls' categories. Players from countries such as Tajikistan, Syria, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia are also competing. (ANI)

