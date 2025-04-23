Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated an automated driving test track in Kashipur, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kashipur on his one-day visit to the district. After reaching Kashipur, he participated as the chief guest in the inauguration program of the newly constructed Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Office Building and Automated Driving Test Track organised by the Transport Department.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

He congratulated and wished all the employees of the Transport Department and all the residents of the area on the inauguration of the newly constructed office building and Automated Driving Test Track of the Assistant Divisional Transport Officer's Office, Kashipur.

He said that with the inauguration of this building, built at a cost of about Rs 4.5 crore, on one hand, the works related to the Transport Department will be completed at a fast pace, while on the other hand, the general public will also get transparent and technically capable services. Also, the launch of the Automated Driving Test Track built in Kashipur, Haridwar and Rishikesh at a cost of more than Rs 7 crore will not only bring transparency in the driving license test but will also ensure improvement in road safety.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty’s Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India’s 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami also flagged off water coolers and free ambulances for the wards of Kashipur through CSR. For this, CM Dhami congratulated all the residents of the area and said, "I congratulate all the concerned gentlemen who brought these two services to the ground."

The Chief Minister said that while on the one hand, important works like setting up drinking water, sewerage, road improvement and sewage treatment plant in Kashipur are being completed at a fast pace with a funding of about Rs 1950 crore. At the same time, with the aim of creating employment opportunities in this area and strengthening the local economy, the Industrial Hub Project at a cost of Rs 1100 crore and the Aroma Park Project at a cost of Rs 100 crore are also being operated.

Chief Minister Dhami condemned the cowardly attack of terrorism in Kashmir. In his address, he said that "I pay my heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the cowardly attack on unarmed Hindu tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, and express my condolences to the bereaved families". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)