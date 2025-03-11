Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday virtually inaugurated helicopter services on the Nainital, Bageshwar, and other routes from the CM Camp Office in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the heli services will give a push to tourism and economic development in the state.

"These four heli services being started under the 'Udaan' scheme will give impetus to tourism and economic development in the state. Better connectivity will bring positive changes in the lives of local people. Bageshwar, Nainital and Mussoorie are also important from a cultural and spiritual point of view," CM Dhami said.

"With the start of the heli service, tourists who want to enjoy the natural and cultural heritage of these areas will now be able to reach them more easily," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that heli services have started at 12 out of 18 planned heliports in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Udan scheme to enable even the common man to travel by air. This scheme has contributed significantly to strengthening air connectivity in the state. Under which air strips and heliports have been developed in many parts of the state. Work is being done towards operating heli services from 18 heliports in the state, out of which services have been successfully started at 12 heliports so far," CM Dhami said.

"So far, important areas like Gauchar, Srinagar, Chinyalisaur, Haldwani, Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat and Almora have been successfully connected with these heli services. He said that heli services will not only facilitate transportation in the state but will also act as a lifeline for the remote and inaccessible areas of the state in times of natural calamity," CM Dhami added.

The heli service from Dehradun to Mussoorie is being operated under the Uttarakhand Air Connectivity Scheme, while the remaining three heli services are being operated under the Central Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme. A five-seater helicopter will provide services between Dehradun and Mussoorie, while a seven-seater helicopter will provide services for the remaining places.

The heli service from Dehradun to Bageshwar and Nainital and Haldwani to Bageshwar will operate twice a day, seven days a week. The Mussoorie-Dehradun heli service will operate one flight per day in the first month. (ANI)

