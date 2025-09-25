Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday virtually inaugurated the reconstruction and widening of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Matkota-Haldwani motor road in Udham Singh Nagar district under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund.

The project, estimated at Rs 55 crore, will also involve strengthening the Manunagar-Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Matkota-Haldwani route, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

CM Dhami said that this construction would mark a significant milestone for the Terai region. Once completed, the project will ensure smoother travel while also boosting trade, industry, and tourism, thereby giving fresh momentum to the local economy. This road will connect Gadarpur, Dineshpur, Matkota, and Chhatarpur with Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the project will benefit nearly two lakh residents, traders, and industrial workers by providing safe and convenient connectivity. He added that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones in development and prosperity.

From cities to remote mountain villages, infrastructure related to roads, education, healthcare, and drinking water is being significantly strengthened.

He further stated that road connectivity in the state has been enhanced considerably. Given the state's hilly terrain, frequent natural disasters often cause major damage to roads. However, the government is ensuring that traffic is restored as soon as possible by carrying out repair work on a war footing.

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, a vast road network is being built even in border areas. The "double-engine government" is completing long-pending projects and driving unprecedented improvements in connectivity while also ensuring overall development through various schemes.

He also mentioned that work on the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project has been restarted to resolve the drinking water and irrigation needs of the Terai region. The establishment of an Industrial Smart City in Khurpia is accelerating regional growth.

Alongside development initiatives, the government is committed to preserving and promoting the state's rich cultural heritage. Just as Kedarkhand's temples are being revived and beautified, similar efforts are underway for the ancient temples of Manaskhand. (ANI)

