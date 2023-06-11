Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with school students and NCC cadets at LNV, Uttarkashi.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the beautification of Shaurya Sthal, Uttarkashi and the installation of tin sets. He said that the construction work of the waiting hall will be done at Shaurya Sthal.

During a conversation with the school students on the topic 'How to develop border villages' the expansion of basic facilities like health, education, and communication in border areas was also discussed

The chief minister also interacted with and met representatives of women's self-help groups, ex-servicemen organizations, local public representatives, trade boards, bar associations and other organizations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of border villages is being taken up on priority. "There is a plan to develop villages located in marginal areas under Vibrant Village", he said.

He said that the state government is also connecting the youth towards self-employment along with government jobs in the state. "More and more homestays will be opened in border regions to increase tourism activities. Work is also being done on these policies to provide employment to the local people there", he said.

The CM added that work is being done to empower women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme. "In Uttarakhand, the government is paying special attention to education and medicine. Lakhs of people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said that at present the Char Dham Yatra is in full swing. Char Dham Yatra is the lifeline of Uttarakhand. This provides employment to lakhs of people", he said.

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central and State Governments are taking every issue of soldiers and ex-servicemen with seriousness and priority.

"Today the central government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the army has become more powerful, powerful and resourceful", he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that work is being done to connect the famous religious places of Uttarakhand with the ropeway under Parvat Mala Mission in which Yamunotri Dham is also included. "Work will also be done to connect the Varnavat mountain with the ropeway. In order to increase apple cultivation in border valleys like Harshil under the Apple Mission, the State Government has increased the provision of funds in the Apple Mission from 6 crores to 35 crores. Due to this more and more farmers will get benefit from it", the CM said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of PM Modi, work is being done to promote Sanatan culture.

"Continuous work is going on to make major religious places grand and divine. Today, the construction work of the Ram temple is going on under the leadership of PM Modi. A network of all-round roads is being laid to connect the Char Dhams. In the coming time, work is being done on whether the Char Dham Yatra should run from the Vikas Nagar Purola area as well", he said. (ANI)

