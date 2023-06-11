Mumbai, June 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the NEET UG Result 2023 and NEET UG final answer key on the official website of at neet.nta.nic.in soon. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website. The NTA will not only release the NEET UG Result 2023 but also reveal the names of the all-India toppers, along with category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. MHT CET 2023 Result Date: PCM and PCB Group Results To Be Announced on June 12 at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Check Scorecard.

It must be noted that NEET result 2023 answer key will also be released ahead of the results. The Agency has already released the provisional answer key on June 4, and the objection window closed on June 6, 2023. The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 4, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till June 6, 2023. COMEDK Result 2023 Out at comedk.org; Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

How To Check NEET UG Result 2023:

Visit the website official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Once on home page, click on 'NTA NEET UG Result 2023' link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

NEET UG Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Alternate Websites to Check NEET UG Result 2023:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2023 was conducted for a total of 2,087,449 candidates at 4,097 different centres across 499 cities in India, which also included 14 cities located outside the country.

After the NEET Result 2023 is declared, eligible candidates will have the opportunity to take part in centralized counselling. This process is overseen by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% of All India Quota seats, while the respective state authorities handle the counselling for the remaining 85% of state quota seats.

