Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched the 'e-Rupi' system based on modern technology at the Secretariat.

On this occasion, while launching four ambitious agricultural policies (Kiwi Policy, Dragon Fruit, Apple Post-Harvest Harvesting Scheme and Millet Mission) to give a new direction to the agricultural system of the state, he said that the government will soon prepare a Flower and Honey Policy in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Dust Storms, Rainfall Lash Delhi-NCR for 3rd Day; Trees Uprooted, Infrastructure Damaged (Watch Videos).

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister said that the e-Rupi system is a new initiative for the food producers of the state.

The e-Rupi system will become a new medium of transparent, fast and middleman-free digital payment for farmers. Under this system, the subsidy amount received by the farmers in the pilot projects will be sent directly to their mobile through e-voucher (SMS or QR code), which they will be able to use to buy fertilisers, seeds, medicines, etc. from authorised centres or vendors.

Also Read | CBSE Asks Affiliated Schools To Set Up 'Sugar Boards' To Monitor and Reduce Students' Sugar Intake.

For the successful implementation of the e-Rupi system, the Chief Minister directed the officials to organize training programs in every village and make the farmers aware, so that they can take proper advantage of this technology.

The objective of all these initiatives is to strengthen agriculture and employment in the hilly and plain areas of the state, so that problems like migration can also be effectively controlled. These schemes will prove to be a milestone in making Uttarakhand a self-reliant, strong and leading agricultural state.

"All these schemes will promote agricultural diversity of the state and will become the basis for increasing the income of farmers," CM Dhami said on the launch of four agricultural schemes.

Earlier today, CM Dhami participated in the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra in Haldwani, in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. The yatra was dedicated to the success of Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces and their effectively repelling subsequent aggression by Pakistan.

The Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra was organised from the Mini Stadium, Haldwani, to the Shaheed Park. Thousands of citizens including youth, women, ex-servicemen, participated in the padyatra with the Tricolour. The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by offering a floral wreath at the Martyrs' place.

India conducted Operation Sindoor to strike terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Chief Minister saluted the brave soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor and said that India has once again proved that it is fully capable of taking decisive action against terrorism, an official release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)