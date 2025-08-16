Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan at her residence in Yamuna Colony and discussed the preparations for the assembly session, a release said.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present during the meeting, it said.

Also Read | Lucknow Street Food Vendor Arrested for Lacing Aloo Tikki and Chutney with Cannabis; Customers Flocked to Stall for Drug-Laced Snacks, Police Say.

The state assembly session will be held from August 19 to August 22.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Dhami stated that the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in Bhararisain.

Also Read | ISRO-Supported Space Lab Inaugurated at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi District, Arunachal Pradesh to Boost Students' Scientific Learning and Innovation.

"Our assembly session is about to start... We are prepared for the session. As was already proposed, we have said that the session will be held in Bhararisain, and the government has made complete preparations for it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "At the camp office, tributes were paid on the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna, and our inspiration, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who gave a new direction to Indian politics with democratic ideals."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1956620364857172298

The Chief Minister also extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami. Remembering Lord Krishna on his birth anniversary, he called him the "symbol of truth, righteousness, and justice".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the birth celebration of Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of truth, righteousness, and justice. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna for the happy, healthy, and auspicious life of you all," CM Dhami wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)