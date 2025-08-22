New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi to discuss key proposals for the state's sports development.

During the meeting, they discussed several important proposals aimed at the comprehensive development of sports in the state, construction of high-level sports infrastructure, along with providing world-class training and facilities to the players and requested cooperation from the Central Government, according to the Chief Minister's Office release.

CM Dhami emphasised the need for high-quality sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's potential for sports excellence.

The Chief Minister requested funding for several projects, including: High Altitude Centre in Almora, a state-of-the-art sports facility in Dinapani to support athletes in high-altitude training; multi-purpose sports halls, ice skating rink in Dehradun at Maharana Pratap Sports College, adventure training centre in Shivpuri and an indoor rock climbing facility at the Women's Sports College in Champawat.

CM Dhami expressed gratitude for the central government's support during the 38th National Games and requested continued cooperation for sports development in Uttarakhand. Dr Mandaviya assured full support for these initiatives. (ANI)

