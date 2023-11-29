Uttarkashi (Uttarkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the rescued workers on Wednesday during his visit to the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment a day after being evacuated successfully.

CM Dhami, who was accompanied during his visit by senior officials of the state government, interacted with each worker and inquired about their health.

CM Dhami, on Wednesday, expressed his happiness on the successful rescue of trapped 41 workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was being constantly updated of the mission and did not miss the updates even a single day.

"The mission was very challenging and all the people working in it have contributed. I thank everyone, especially our Prime Minister. I never heard that even for a single day the Prime Minister missed any update on the rescue mission. He took cognizance of even the minutest details of the rescue operation and extended his advice on how we could proceed further," said Dhami.

"He (PM Modi) explained everything about how to motivate the experts who were fully engaged and because of his constant guidance, we made this difficult campaign successful," Dhami added.

"The health condition of all workers is being monitored. All of them are doing well. The PM, like a parent, was concerned about the welfare of the workers. We are fortunate to have the PM's leadership under which each person in the country is safe...We have given an amount to each worker as an award for the courage they have shown. As per the advice of doctors, all the workers will undergo health check-up at AIIMS Rishikesh" the Chief Minister further added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also interacted with relatives of the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, in Chinyalisaur.

Speaking about the successful rescue of his family member from the Silkyara tunnel, Vijay Rai from Uttar Pradesh said, "My nephew was trapped inside. It is really a good day. It's a day of huge happiness. I would like to give credit for the successful rescue to the central government and the state government..."

CM Dhami announced that the Uttarakhand government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the workers.

All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. (ANI)

