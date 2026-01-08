Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the two-day Malta Festival organised by the Seva Sankalp (Dharini) Foundation at the ITBP Stadium, Seema Dwar.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with farmers from various districts of the state and sampled Malta and lemon-based products showcased at the festival.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2026: Infosys, Tata Steel and NCL Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, CM Dhami said Uttarakhand has immense potential for Malta production, particularly in its hilly regions. He announced that the state government has taken a concrete step in this direction by launching a dedicated Malta Mission to promote production, marketing, and value addition of the fruit.

The Chief Minister said the mission aims to enhance farmers' income and provide local fruits from Uttarakhand a distinct identity at the national level. He added that, along with Malta, the state government is encouraging the cultivation of kiwi, apple, peach, plum, lemon, and other indigenous fruit varieties.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast for January 8: Severe Cold Wave and Very Dense Fog Disrupt Normal Life.

CM Dhami emphasised that events like the Malta Festival play a vital role in directly connecting farmers with consumers and markets, thereby strengthening the rural economy and promoting local produce.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the CM participated in a programme organised at the Chief Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, on the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Chief Minister said that over the past eight decades, BIS has made remarkable contributions in the fields of quality, reliability and consumer protection, truly embodying the mantra "Quality is Identity."

He said that the journey, which began in 1947 as the Indian Standards Institution, has today become a strong foundation for the country's industrial, scientific, and economic progress. Through standardisation, certification, and quality testing, BIS has not only enabled industries to compete globally but has also strengthened trust and safety in consumers' lives, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister noted that the scope of standardisation is no longer limited to industry alone, but has expanded to include agriculture, healthcare, road safety, energy, water conservation, disaster management, and digital services. He said that BIS plays a crucial role in shaping the future by setting timely standards in emerging sectors such as digital security, medical devices, drones, electric vehicles, recycled materials, and green energy.

He further said that BIS is making commendable efforts to establish a balance between ecology and economy in line with the goals of sustainable development. In Uttarakhand, BIS is working in coordination with various departments, including the Public Works Department, the Disaster Management Department, MDDA, and UPCL, to promote awareness and cooperation on standardisation.

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India have become pillars of India's economic and technological growth. The Prime Minister's vision is to ensure that Indian products set global quality benchmarks, and BIS plays a vital role in achieving this goal.

He said the state government is also working to establish high-quality standards for local products, including handicrafts, organic agricultural produce, medicinal herbs, and traditional food products. The "House of Himalayas" brand has been launched to give global recognition to the state's traditional products. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)