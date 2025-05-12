Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the Shri Peetham Sthapana Mahotsav program of Shri Kalyanika Himalaya Devasthanam Trust at Dol Ashram in Lamgara, Almora.

During this time, he worshipped young girls, anointed Maa Rajeshwari, and prayed for the country's and state's happiness and prosperity. He said that he always feels divine energy when he comes to Dol Ashram.

"Baba Kalyandas Ji Maharaj has established Sriyantra in the ashram, which will become a centre of devotion for the whole world and India in the future. People from all over the world will come to this ashram to know peace, spirituality, and culture," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is connecting all the temples with infrastructure facilities through Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, so that spiritual tourism can be promoted.

He said that Dol Ashram is doing a great job of promoting religious tourism and educating the youth about Indian culture.

"It is a great fortune in itself to be born in a cultural state like Uttarakhand, where there are so many temples. This ashram is a living example and paradigm of our ancient civilisation and culture. It is a grand and divine centre of meditation and spirituality," he said.

He said that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving forward with the goal of making Uttarakhand an alternative-free resolution.

CM Dhami said that the state government is committed to preserving its culture. For this, it has passed a strict law on religious conversion.

The Chief Minister said that Dol Ashram was established by Pujya Maharaj Kalyandas ji. In accordance with his thinking, this ashram is progressing and developing as a big centre of religion, spirituality, culture and education.

While felicitating Maharaj, he said that he spent his entire life in the service of the people here and in charity work.

The Chief Minister extended greetings on Buddha Purnima and also urged them to follow Mahatma Buddha's path of religion, peace, and non-violence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life will always inspire the world community towards "compassion and peace."

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

