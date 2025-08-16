Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "At the camp office, tributes were paid on the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna, and our inspiration, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who gave a new direction to Indian politics with democratic ideals."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Dhami stated that the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in Bhararisain, and the state government has made all preparations for it.

"Our assembly session is about to start... We are prepared for the session. As was already proposed, we have said that the session will be held in Bhararisain, and the government has made complete preparations for it," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other senior leaders also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the former prime minister's lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "I pay homage to Atalji on his punyatithi. He worked all his life with the resolve of building a strong and prosperous India. The nation will always remember his tremendous contribution."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' and reflected on his life and ideals, saying they continue to guide India's journey towards progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Paid homage to Atal Ji at 'Sadaiv Atal.' His life was about unwavering service to the nation. His thoughts and ideals continue to guide India's journey towards progress."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

