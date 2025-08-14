Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated virtually in the program organised in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, on the occasion of Partition Horror Remembrance Day.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami laid the foundation stone of Partition Smriti Sthal. Paying tribute to those who suffered the pain of the partition of the country, the Chief Minister said that we can never forget the day of 14 August 1947, when India was divided into two parts under the guise of religion.

He added that while the whole country was preparing to celebrate independence on 15 August 1947, just a day before that, the country was divided into two parts.

"Crores of people were forced to live as refugees, leaving their homes, villages, farms, shops, businesses and loved ones, going through the horror of partition. Even today, there is pain in the eyes of those people whose parents left them and went away from this world during that dark period of history," he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is difficult for today's young generation to understand the unimaginable pain, fear, and struggle that people endured during the horror of Partition at the time of the country's independence.

"It is impossible to compensate for their sacrifice and the sacrifices made for the freedom of the country. Recognising the significance of their sacrifice and pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 14th August 2021 as Partition Horror Remembrance Day, ensuring that future generations will always remember the sacrifices and pain made by their ancestors," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami further said that this partition was not only the division of a landmass, but also the division of the lives and cultural identity of millions of people. "History had never seen such a terrible and horrific form of human displacement before," he emphasised.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the people who faced the animosity and ill will and who, even after facing the tragedy of partition, maintained unwavering faith in their religion, culture and nation.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is developing comprehensively.

"Many works are being done towards the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage, traditions and values. Through the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams, expansion of Baba Vishwanath's corridor, construction of Mahakal Lok and construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, our religious heritage is being restored with divinity and grandeur, and a new stream of cultural renaissance is being brought into the country," he said.

"The concept of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is also being given a concrete form through decisions like abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, end of the evil practice of triple talaq, implementation of CAA and Waqf Amendment Act and providing justice to the victims of 1984 riots," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand is establishing new dimensions of development and prosperity. Infrastructure related to all important sectors, including roads, education, health, and drinking water, is being strengthened in the state.

CM Pushkar Dhami asserted that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Following the implementation of the country's most effective anti-copying law, over 24,000 young people have secured government jobs. The state government is working with full commitment to preserve the cultural values and demography of Uttarakhand," the CM said, adding that strict anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been implemented in the state. (ANI)

