Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed Kanya Pujan at his residence and honoured young girls as embodiments of the Devi. Following traditional customs, he served them food and sought their blessings.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. The life and character of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness with a strong sense of duty."

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He prayed that Lord Shri Ram bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and well-being and that the state continues to progress steadily. He added that the festival of Ram Navami strengthens our faith in values such as dignity, ideals, and moral conduct.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Kanya Pujan is an important part of India's rich cultural tradition, symbolising respect for women and promoting social harmony.

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He concluded by wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness to all residents of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended Ram Navami greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of our faith, and his ideal character inspires us to move forward in life. His personality is a unique example of virtues such as patience, dignity, sacrifice, penance, moral conduct, righteousness, and altruism."

"The way Lord Shri Ram faced every challenge in his life with idealism and patience will remain a source of inspiration for all humanity. He urged the people of the state to strive to imbibe the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in their lives," he further said.

He expressed his hope that this sacred festival of Ram Navami brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives.

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour across India. The nine-day festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and visiting temples to seek divine blessings. (ANI)

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