Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after receiving initial inputs suggesting that some residents of Uttarakhand may have been among those affected in the devastating nightclub fire in North Goa's Arpora area, which claimed 25 lives.

According to an official statement from the Uttarakhand CMO, Dhami took "immediate cognisance" of the reports and spoke to his Goa counterpart over the phone to obtain a detailed assessment of the situation. He requested the Goa government to "promptly establish contact with the families if any of the affected individuals are identified as residents of Uttarakhand" and to ensure that all necessary support, including identification, medical care, financial assistance, and completion of required formalities, is provided on priority.

Also Read | US Consulate Road in Hyderabad To Be Named After Donald Trump.

As per the Uttarakhand CMO, Goa CM Sawant assured Dhami that all affected persons were receiving complete medical and administrative assistance. Dhami has also directed senior officials in Uttarakhand to maintain continuous coordination with Goa authorities and to extend every possible help if any Uttarakhand resident is confirmed to be among the victims. "All departments must remain on alert and ensure that the families receive medical, legal, counselling, or any other required assistance immediately," the statement added.

The Uttarakhand government has set up an internal monitoring system to track developments, emphasising that it "stands firmly and sensitively with all affected families."

Also Read | Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Clock Starts To Tick for Actor Dileep As Kerala Court Verdict in Abduction Case Slated for December 8.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday confirmed the arrest of four people related to the tragic incident, further announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Goa AAP president Amit Palekar blamed the state government for what he called an "avoidable tragedy." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)