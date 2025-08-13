Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Centre approved Rs 547.83 crore for underground cabling in Rishikesh and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) works in Dehradun.

Sharing an X post, CM Dhami wrote, "On behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for the approval of Rs 547.83 crore by the Central Government for underground cabling in Rishikesh and SCADA works in Dehradun, as per the earlier request."

Noting the significance of the underground cabling project, he said that it will provide a stable power supply and protection from weather-related power disruptions.

"This project is a significant step towards making the power infrastructure modern, safe, and reliable. Underground cabling will ensure a more stable power supply, provide protection from disaster and weather-related disruptions, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance urban aesthetics," the Chief Minister wrote.

Hailing the double-engine government, Pushkar Singh Dhami added, "Our double-engine government is committed to the all-round and inclusive development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

Earlier today, CM Dhami hoisted the tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, started with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today become a great campaign of patriotism by reaching every person. The tricolour is a living symbol of our freedom, unity and rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state that on this Independence Day, everyone should hoist the tricolour with pride and respect at their home, office, and shop and salute the brave fighters who sacrificed for the independence of the country. Also, take your photo with the tricolour and share it on the official website, Har Ghar Tiranga. (ANI)

