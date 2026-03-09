Gairsain (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): With the Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session commencing today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to create history by presenting the state budget in the Assembly on the same day as the Governor's address.

During the budget session today in the state's summer capital, Gairsain, it will also be the first occasion when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presents the government's budget in the House in his capacity as the Finance Minister.

Compared to the previous year, the size of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 is estimated to increase by about 10 percent, reaching approximately ₹1.11 lakh crore.

In view of the session, strict security arrangements have been put in place. The Assembly premises have been turned into a high-security zone, with police personnel deployed at every point.

To deal with any protests or disturbances outside during the Budget Session, the police have set up temporary jails at the Primary School Mehalchauri and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Malsi.

Chief Minister Dhami earlier interacted with sanitation workers, police personnel, and other staff contributing to the smooth conduct of the Assembly session during his morning walk at Bhararisain in Chamoli.

The Chief Minister also inspected the arrangements in the kitchen where meals were being prepared. He interacted with the staff working there and gathered information about their functioning and requirements.

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026, at the Vidhan Bhavan located in the state's summer capital, Bharadisain (Gairsain).

Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan in Bhararisain (Gairsain).

On the arrival of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Bharadisain, MLA Anil Nautiyal, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, SP Surjeet Singh Panwar, and local residents welcomed him. (ANI)

