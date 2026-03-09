VMPL

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9: LGT Business Connextions Limited has announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on promoting women's empowerment and livelihood generation in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

As part of this initiative, the Company has partnered with Care For Life Trust to conduct a Women Empowerment Program that will provide sewing and stitching skills training to 100 women in the region. The training will be delivered through the Usha Silai School Program. Upon completion of the program, 100 sewing machines will be distributed to the participants to support them in initiating livelihood activities.

The training program is scheduled to be conducted from March 9, 2026 to March 15, 2026 at Community Hall, Sanjeevi Nagar, Trichy - 620002.

The program will be inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Inigo S. Irudayaraj, Honourable MLA, Tiruchirappalli (East), who will attend the event as the Chief Guest.

Commenting on the initiative, Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director of LGT Business Connextions Limited, said, "At LGT Business Connextions, we believe that sustainable development begins with empowering communities at the grassroots level. Through this initiative, we aim to equip women with practical vocational skills that can help them generate independent income and build long-term financial stability. We are pleased to partner with Care For Life Trust and Usha Silai School to support this program and contribute towards creating meaningful livelihood opportunities."

This initiative aims to equip women with practical vocational skills that can help them generate income, build sustainable livelihood opportunities, and promote financial independence.

The program is being implemented by Care For Life Trust with technical training support from Usha Silai School, and is supported by LGT Business Connextions Limited as part of its CSR commitments.

About LGT Business Connextions Limited:

(BSE - SME: 544489) LGT Business Connextions Limited provides integrated travel and tourism solutions for corporate and individual clients. The Company offers a range of services including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) travel, hotel bookings, cruise bookings, ticketing, visa processing, and customized domestic and international travel arrangements.

The Company works with a network of travel partners such as airlines, hotels, cruise operators and other service providers to deliver end-to-end travel solutions tailored to customer requirements.

