Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister, while paying his respectful homage to all the freedom fighters, immortal martyrs, brave men and women and state agitators, has also greeted the people of Uttarakhand who are contributing to the progress of the country and the state.

The Chief Minister said in his message that the state of Uttarakhand is very sensitive from the disaster point of view. This year, natural disasters in other areas of the state, including Dharali of Uttarkashi, have affected the lives of the people.

He has expressed deep condolences to all the disaster affected families, in this challenging situation of disaster, the Chief Minister has also expressed his gratitude to all for the promptness, dedication and courage with which the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and various departments of the state government have cooperated in the relief and rescue operations under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that we are proud of our military tradition and patriotic heritage. The state government has increased the ex-gratia grant given to the families of martyred soldiers to Rs 50 lakh and the amount given to Param Vir Chakra winners from Rs 50 lakh to 1.5 crore. A policy is being prepared to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to Agniveers as well.

The Chief Minister said that it is the result of our vision towards development that Uttarakhand has been successful in making its mark among the leading states of the country. As per the expectations of the Prime Minister, our state is rapidly moving on the path of development.

"Today, Uttarakhand has become the first state of independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, work is going on schemes worth about two lakh crores in Uttarakhand," he said.

He said that continuous efforts are being made towards the preservation of the cultural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

"Along with the Yamuna pilgrimage site in Haripur Kalsi, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor Project, the Sharda Corridor Project, 16 mythological temples are being developed in the first phase under Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. The Centre for Hindu Studies has been established in Doon University for in-depth study of Indian culture, philosophy and history in the state. At the same time, Uttarakhand has become the leading state to implement the new education policy," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami said that more than 30 new policies have been implemented to promote industries. MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh 56 thousand crore were signed by entrepreneurs from India and abroad in the Investors Summit. Out of these, grounding of more than one lakh crore has been done. This has provided employment to more than 81 thousand people in the state. So far, 35 thousand people have been self-employed under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme.

He said that the border villages of the state are being developed through the Chief Minister Border Area Development Scheme and Vibrant Village Scheme. Umbrella brand 'House of Himalayas' has started to provide the national and international markets with the local products of the state. Aromatic farming is being promoted in the state with Apple, Kiwi, and Dragonfruit Mission.

He stated that the law aimed at preventing religious conversion in the state is being made more effective and strictly implemented. "For the first time in the state, more than seven thousand acres of government land have been freed from encroachment by taking action on a large scale. Strict land law has been implemented in the state in accordance with public sentiments. Action has been taken against the copy mafia by implementing the country's strictest anti-copy law in Uttarakhand. Recruitments are now being conducted in the state with complete transparency and timeliness. In the last four years, more than 24,000 recruitments have been done in government services," he emphasised.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government has decided to give 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs as well as 33 per cent reservation in cooperative societies. Several schemes in the state, including Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, are empowering women and making them self-reliant. Women's self-help groups are being given loans up to Rs five lakh without interest.

On Independence Day, the Chief Minister has called upon everyone to take a pledge to take the country and state forward on the path of all-round development and to realise the vision of a developed India by keeping national interest paramount, and has also expected cooperation in making Uttarakhand an ideal, leading and progressive state. (ANI)

