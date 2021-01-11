Dehradun, January 11: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Secretary Public Works Department to take necessary action for widening the Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, taking cognisance of the villagers's demand regarding Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district, directed the Secretary Public Works Department that the necessary action for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motorway should be taken soon," read a statement in Hindi from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office. Trivendra Singh Rawat Health Update: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Discharged From AIIMS, To Be in Isolation at His Residence in Delhi For Few Days.

This should be done so that the problems of the people of gram sabhas with a population of thousands in the area can be solved, the statement read.

