Dehradun, January 2: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has recovered and has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday informed that Rawat will remain in isolation and rest at his residence in Delhi for a few days. The Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He was admitted to the AIIMS, Delhi on December 28 following a chest infection he developed during his home isolation in Dehradun. Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19 Positive, Uttarakhand CM Has No Symptoms.

Rawat was admitted in the AIIMS trauma centre and a team of doctors led by the hospital director is checking on his health. After contracting the infection in December, he had appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested. The Chief Minister had been in home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.

Here's the tweet:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences ((AIIMS), Delhi. He will remain in isolation and rest at his residence in Delhi for a few days: CMO He had tested positive for Covid on December 18, 2020. pic.twitter.com/endf3q9ur4 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Earlier on August 26, Rawat had gone into home isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for coronavirus. Even on June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for the virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).