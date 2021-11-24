Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday handed over cheques to three girl students with amounts equivalent to the fees they paid to Women's Institute of Technology, Dehradun.

According to Chief Minister Office (CMO), the distribution at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday. was made under Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana that was started for students who lost their parents to COVID.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 58-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Husband’s Friends; Case Registered.

The third-year student of Computer Science and Engineering, Kumari Garima Sharma was given a check of Rs 1,70,950.

Fourth-year student of electrical engineering Kumari Alvina Khanum received a check of Rs 56,100 and Kumari Shipra Negi was given a check of Rs 27,500, the release said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Enhanced Compensation for Families of COVID-19 Victims.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana, the fees are taken for the period from March 01, 2020, to March 31, 2022, these girl students have been returned by the Women's Institute of Technology, Dehradun. In future also, no fee will be charged to these students by the institute.

Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana was launched by Chief Minister on August 2 2021 for the children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said that for the children who lost their parents during the Corona period, this shortage can never be filled, but it is the endeavour of the government that whatever help can be given to these children, the state government will do it, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)