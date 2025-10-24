Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a program organised at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10 development projects worth Rs 20.50 crore.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of an agricultural university in Champawat on the lines of Pantnagar University, as well as the initiation of flood relief and protection works in the Chhinigoth area.

He said that the "flood protection and relief works in Chhinigoth and nearby regions will help safeguard the area from monsoon-related damage and ensure the protection of agricultural land and public property."

The Chief Minister further stated that "a new agricultural university, modelled after Pantnagar University, will be established in Champawat."

"This institution will provide local youth with opportunities for higher education and research in agriculture and allied sciences. The move will promote scientific farming practices and give a new identity to the mountain-based agricultural economy," CM Dhami said.

He added that both these announcements mark a historic step toward empowering Champawat in the fields of education, agriculture, and disaster management.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to advance Uttarakhand in every sector.

"Significant progress is being made in education, healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, employment generation, and self-employment. Development in Champawat district has also accelerated, and efforts are underway to establish it as a model district," CM Dhami added. (ANI)

