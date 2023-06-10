Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 110 schemes worth Rs. 34710.19 lakhs on Saturday while participating in the "Main Sevak Aapke Dwar" programme organized at Government Kirti Inter College, Uttarkashi.

The inauguration of 54 development schemes worth Rs. 13699.01 lakh and foundation stone laying of 56 development schemes worth Rs. 21011.18 lakh were included in it. During this, he also observed the stalls set up by various departments.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed a check of honour amount from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to 6 talented students and presented grant money and house keys to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Along with this, checks were distributed to a total of 63 beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of dairy development, fisheries, cooperatives, horticulture etc. departments. The Chief Minister distributed disaster relief kits, and equipment related to agriculture and horticulture to 16 beneficiaries along with wheelchairs to Divyangjan.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made various announcements for the development of Uttarkashi. In which the renovation work of the district road from Bagi bridge to Arakot of Mori Mautad motor road of the Mori development block should be done. New construction of motor road from Jkhol to Dhara village of Mori development block. Expansion and strengthening of the motor road should be done to connect Kuva Scheduled Caste-dominated village of development block Naugaon. Sanctions to be given for the development of Kharsali to Malthach track route, Hanuman Chatti to Gulabikantha track route, Rana Chatti 1 to Ghinada track route and Banas Tapt Rishi Kund and natural springs and places near Yamunotri Dham for tourists.

Approval of eco-park in Barkot and Chinyalisaur is to be given. Astha Path to be constructed from Tiloth Bridge to Lakseshwar and from Tamakhani to Tiloth Bridge. Connecting Paturi Dhanari with Sem Mukhem Motorway and construction of Motorway from Gyansu Upper Kot Motorway to Sthanachatti and Malla, Belak Trijuginarayan Motorway.

Keeping in view the Chardham Yatra, construction of vehicle parking from Main Market to Leesa Depot in district Uttarkashi and approval for construction work of other pocket parking in Uttarkashi city. Sarnaul to Sottri Bugyal Sarutal is to be presented as a tourist circuit. The building for Rajiv Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chinyalisaur was approved and the announcement of the renaming of Raika Maneri after late mountaineer Savita Kanswal was included.

Accepting the felicitations of a large number of people, Chief Minister Dhami said that a new chapter of development is starting in the district with the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 110 development schemes for the Uttarkashi region.

He said that with these inaugurations and foundation stones, roads, health facilities, non-residential buildings for development block offices and schools, facilities for libraries, toilets and laboratories in schools and hostels for sportspersons and parking facilities for tourists and local people will be provided in the district. There will be expansion and development of basic facilities.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure of 9 years has been dedicated to service, good governance and poor welfare. Rs. 6000 is being given annually to more than 11 crore farmers from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Today affordable and accessible health services are being made available to all. People are being treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Road, rail, and air connectivity has expanded rapidly in the country. With the Navratna of development given to Uttarakhand by the Prime Minister in 9 years, today work has been done in every field at a rapid pace. Kedarnath - Reconstruction work is going on in Badrinath Dham with Rs. 1300 crores. The work of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission is going on at a fast pace."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that more than 21 thousand people have benefited in district Uttarkashi under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, more than 13 thousand families and under the Food Security Scheme, more than 34 thousand families have benefitted. Against the target of 7488, 6278 families have benefited under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttarkashi district. He said that the state government is working to lay a new foundation of development in the state. With the promotion of homestays, today more than 4000 homestays are registered in the state. 16 eco-tourism destinations are being developed. Work on the Rs. 2,000 crore Tehri Lake Development Project is in full swing.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 3 crore houses have been given in the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the work of registering the houses allotted to the beneficiary families in the name of women has been done. Against the target of 1544, 1457 people have benefited under Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural) Yojana in Uttarkashi district. And under Pradhan Mantri Awas (Urban) Yojana, 306 people have benefited against the target of 652. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, an amount of about 1390 crore has been transferred to the accounts of about 9 lakh farmers of the state. Loans up to Rs. 3 lakh to farmers and up to Rs. 5 lakh to women self-help groups without interest, under the "Farm Machinery Bank" scheme, agricultural equipment is being made available to farmers at a subsidy of up to 80 percent. (ANI)

