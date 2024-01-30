Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Pithoragarh-Dehradun air service from Naini Saini Airport on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated everyone at the start of the air service and also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Lauding the accomplishments achieved under the BJP regime, the Uttarakhand CM said, "Earlier, it used to take 17 hours to go from Pithoragarh to Dehradun, Delhi. Due to the construction of an all-weather road by the efforts of Modi ji, it takes 11 hours to reach Dehradun and Delhi. After the start of air service in the frontier districts, one can reach Dehradun in one hour," he said.

Chief Minister Dhami mentioned the ongoing efforts to elevate Jolly Grant Airport to international standards, including the construction of a new terminal.

"The Airport Authority of India has conducted an OLS survey to potentially develop Pantnagar Airport into an international airport. In addition, the government aims to regularize helicopter services initiated between Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, Almora, and Pithoragarh. Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce small aircraft services from Chinyalisaur and Gauchar shortly," he said.

He further claimed that the visit of PM Modi to Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham has significantly boosted tourist numbers in those locations.

"PM Modi is actively contributing to giving a fresh identity to Uttarakhand's tourist destinations, both within the country and internationally," he said.He expressed hope that this air service will prove to be a milestone in promoting tourism in Pithoragarh district.

Dhami mentioned that the airline service initiated from Pithoragarh-Dehradun for three days a week, will later it will be expanded to five days.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing through a virtual medium, said that the double-engine government is committed to making every possible continuous effort for development.

Commending the efforts of Dhami, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Uttarakhand is the land of Gods and is the gateway to North India. I have a deep connection with Uttarakhand. My 5 years have been spent in Uttarakhand only. Both Kumaon and Garhwal have been associated with the airline, so it is a matter of joy for us. Currently, a 19-seater is being operated, which is being run three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and will reach Dehradun from Pithoragarh in one hour. This will benefit the local people as well as tourists." (ANI)

