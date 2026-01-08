Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand police have questioned actress Urmila Sanawar, wife of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Rathore, amid the controversy surrounding an audio clip related to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told ANI that the police have recorded the statements of Urmila Sanawar, who had created a sensation on social media by naming a "VIP" in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The SSP said that in the cases registered against Urmila at the Nehru Colony and Dalanwala police stations in Dehradun, the police have questioned her and recorded her statements.

He added that, apart from the videos she herself made viral on social media, the police have found no other evidence so far.

The SSP further stated that the investigating officers have also recorded audio and video of Urmila's statements to the police.

Sanawar has several cases registered against her under multiple sections at several police stations in Dehradun and Haridwar. The police earlier issued a notice to Urmila Sanawar for questioning.

Dharmendra Kumar, President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth, has filed a case at the Bahadrabad police station against Urmila Sanawar and Suresh Rathore, accusing them of damaging the image of a BJP leader.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami met the parents of Ankita Bhandari and assured them that the state government was standing with them.

"A meeting was held with the parents of the late daughter Ankita at the official residence. During this time, they were assured of legal, impartial, and prompt action on the demands they raised. Our government stands firmly with the victim's family, and ensuring they receive justice is our utmost priority," the Uttarakhand CM said.

Earlier, Dhami said that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state government's highest priority. He stated that the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and transparency in this matter.

Responding to questions on the Ankita Bhandari case during a press conference held at the Media Centre in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into this heinous crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of woman officer Renuka Devi, which examined all aspects of the case in depth.

As a result of the government's strong and effective legal advocacy, all three accused have been awarded life imprisonment.

He further stated that the investigation conducted by the SIT constituted by the state government has not only been found satisfactory by the trial court but has also received affirmation from the High Court and the Supreme Court, reflecting the investigation's fairness and robustness.

Dhami said attempts are underway to create an unnecessary atmosphere in the state based on an alleged audio clip. The judicial process has already reached its logical conclusion, and the guilty have been given stringent punishment.

On the issue of a CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by this tragic incident are her parents. He said he would speak with Ankita's parents and that any further decision would be made only after taking their emotions, pain, and expectations into account. (ANI)

