Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages mentioned in a press release by the Tehri Garhwal district social welfare officer.

According to inputs provided by the Chief Minister's media coordinator, "The social welfare officer of Tehri District had released a press release stating that CM will be giving information about the application for inter-caste and inter-religious marriage incentive scheme soon. In the past, during the Congress rule in 2012, the incentive amount of such a scheme was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. This scheme was implemented in 1976 at the time of the Congress government."

"The chief secretary ordered an inquiry into this matter. The government is considering ending this scheme for promoting inter-religious marriages. A decision will be taken soon in this regard," he added. (ANI)

