Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi. The Chief Minister is assessing the areas affected by the recent cloub-burst.

The Uttarakhand CM surveyed an ongoing high-intensity rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents, where 130 people have already been saved.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 6, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Despite challenges from damaged roads and a bridge, the Dehradun Disaster Operations Station is working round-the-clock to ensure safety. CM Dhami expressed gratitude for PM Modi's continued support and oversight.

"All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. 130 people were rescued yesterday. A search and rescue operation is underway. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. I want to thank PM Modi for providing every possible assistance. PM Modi took the details of the rescue operation today as well...," he said.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj Death Anniversary 2025: Amit Shah and Several Other Leaders Pay Tributes to 'People's Minister', Say 'Eloquent Speaker, Influential Leader'.

"10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations... Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely," the CM added.

Meanwhile, rescue and clearance operations are in full swing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, blocking several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road.

Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity in the affected areas. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the site of the incident.

Due to the cloudburst, the road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely washed out. The road towards Harsil remained blocked through the night. Dharali, the location where the cloudburst caused significant damage, is approximately 50 kilometres from the site.

On Tuesday, the cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district, sweeping away homes, shops and roads. Several people are feared missing.

Two cloudburst incidents were reported, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, resulting in widespread destruction. Dharali bore the brunt of the damage. The region also experienced mudslides and further flash flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, particularly in the hill districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all necessary Central assistance and directed the deployment of NDRF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended support and spoke to CM Dhami over the phone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)