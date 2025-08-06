Kolkata, August 6: Players eagerly waiting for the Kolkata Fatafat Result for August 6, 2025, can now gear up as the live winning numbers will be declared today. Known for its fast-paced Satta Matka-type format, the Kolkata FF result is announced across eight rounds throughout the day. Participants can check the live results on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game begins with the first "bazi" at 10 AM and continues at 90-minute intervals until 8:30 PM. Each round gives players another shot at winning by matching their selected numbers.

The Kolkata FF lottery is played under local supervision in West Bengal and is exclusively available to participants within Kolkata. The result chart is updated after each round, maintaining the excitement throughout the day, from morning to night. As the game's popularity continues to grow, players are encouraged to stay vigilant and check official sources for real-time updates. To view the complete Kolkata Fatafat result chart and winning numbers for August 6, 2025, scroll down or visit the official websites mentioned above. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 6, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata FF is a legal lottery game conducted under the jurisdiction of local authorities in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. The game operates differently from traditional lotteries, requiring players to guess the passing record number in multiple rounds called "Bazis", announced every 90 minutes from 10 AM to 8:30 PM. Players looking to understand how Kolkata FF is played can explore numerous YouTube tutorials that explain strategies, patterns, and tips for participating effectively. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, states such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and Punjab also run government-authorised lotteries. While the game attracts widespread attention, especially in Kolkata, LatestLY advises caution; lottery participation involves financial risk and may lead to monetary or legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).