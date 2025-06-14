Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the flag-off ceremony of the border-level trekking expedition 'Himadri-2025' organised by ITBP at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan of the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence and virtually inaugurated the new branches of Axis Bank in Guptkashi and Jyotirmath.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the launch of new branches of Axis Bank in Guptkashi and Jyotirmath and said that this will expand modern banking facilities in the border areas. "This step will accelerate financial inclusion as well as regional development. Both Guptkashi and Jyotirmath are important stops of the Char Dham Yatra. Opening of bank branches at these places will help the local people as well as the devotees," he said.

He said that the state government will provide all possible help to strengthen the necessary infrastructure of all the banks in the state.

The Chief Minister said that with the cooperation of the Government of India, the work of the rehabilitation scheme is in progress in Jyotirmath at a cost of more than 1700 crores. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with the resolve of a developed India. This resolve will be fulfilled only when the person sitting at the end can be connected to the mainstream of development," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, many schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana have been implemented to connect every citizen of the country with banking services.

"More than 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country. Now, through these accounts, the money of the beneficiaries of any scheme is reaching their accounts directly," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working to strengthen financial inclusion.

"Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has come second in creating financial discipline. Our state has come first in the list of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog. The state government is trying to make services like banking, financial services, and insurance reach every citizen. The state government is taking e-governance, mobile apps, and digital services to every village. Due to which the life of the people is becoming easier," he said. (ANI)

