Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the Pran Pratishtha programme at the newly constructed Baba Baukhnag temple near the Silkyara tunnel. He also participated in the different programmes organised on the occasion of the tunnel's breakthrough site.

The Chief Minister also inspected the map chart of the Silkyara Tunnel.

The Silkyaara tunnel is a two-lane and two-directional tunnel that will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km, helping pilgrims of the Chardham Yatra save time. The 4.531 km-long tunnel was built at a cost of about 853 crores.

The work on the Silkyara tunnel project was delayed as it was halted due to a section of the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel collapsing while under construction in 2023, trapping 41 workers inside for 17 days. At the time, CM Dhami had resolved to build the Baba Baukhnag temple if the workers were evacuated safely.

Today is not only important from a spiritual point of view but also marks a new achievement in the development of the state's infrastructure and pilgrimage routes.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Maharaja Agrasen Agrawal Ashram Trust building in Haridwar on the occasion of its 50th Foundation Day.

Chief Minister Dhami paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen, a symbol of service and dedication, and congratulated everyone on the completion of the glorious journey of 50 years of Maharaja Agrasen Agrawal Ashram Trust.

He said that for the last 50 years, the Agrawal Ashram Trust has dedicatedly worked on projects related to social service, religious awakening, cultural preservation, and human welfare. He said that the grand ghats of the building, which were inaugurated today, will become the main centre of spiritual practice and will reflect social unity.

CM Dhami said that no harm of any kind will be allowed to come to the unity, integrity and social harmony of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

