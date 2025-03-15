Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the famous Maa Purnagiri Mela 2025 of North India on Saturday while participating in the program organized at Thuligad in Tanakpur, according to a release.

He bowed to Maa Purnagiri and wished for prosperity, progress and peace in the state.

During this, the Chief Minister announced to set up a smart control room and CCTV surveillance system in Thuligad for crowd and disaster management in the entire Purnagiri fair area.

A multi-purpose administrative building will be built in Selagarh for the Purnagiri Fair.

The fair would help the magistrate, officer, police, and doctors to work together in one place.

The Purnagiri pumping drinking water scheme will be implemented in Ladigad in the Purnagiri area, and the Thuligad and Babligad pumping projects will also be implemented in the Purnagiri area. He said that these announcements could move the development journey in this area forward.

The Chief Minister described Uttarakhand as the land of Gods and Goddesses, saying that divinity is present in every particle of the state and that Maa Purnagiri Dham is the main spiritual place of Uttarakhand.

He further said that he urges other people to come to Maa Purnagiri for a religious pilgrimage. After Kumbh and Kanwar Yatra, the maximum number of devotees come to Maa Purnagiri Dham.

The CM also stated that the state government is committed to conducting the fair throughout the year, for which permanent infrastructure is being developed in Purnagiri Dham. In the coming years, this place will become more grand and well-organized so that devotees can get better facilities.

Urging devotees to visit other religious places of Champawat, the Chief Minister said that along with true devotion to God, we should also experience the spiritual experience of the journey. The state government is constantly working for the development of Maa Purnagiri Dham and will develop it as a huge spiritual and tourist center in the coming time.

Approval has been given to increase the number of multi-level parking spaces from 11 to 13 in Champawat, which will facilitate traffic management. According to a statement from the release, ISBT is being developed in Tanakpur at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore.

Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, the major temples of Kumaon will be beautified, and their roads will be widened, which will provide more convenience to devotees during their journey.

Further, the CM said that special work is being done to strengthen the communication system in the Purnagiri area.

Ropeway construction work was ongoing in Maa Purnagiri Dham, which would give the passengers a smooth travel experience.

He said that a special tourism circuit was being developed by connecting all the major religious and tourist places located around Purnagiri Dham.

To make this circuit successful, the state government was paying special attention to developing better road connectivity, communication systems, tourist facilities, and infrastructure in the district.

This initiative aims to make the journey to Maa Purnagiri Dham more convenient and give a new dimension to tourism in the Champawat district. Its construction will attract devotees and tourists throughout the year.

The Chief Minister said that this circuit will be an important step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new global center of religion and tourism. The government is fully committed to this, and its implementation will start soon.

He said that work is being done to make Champawat a developed and leading district in every field. Many works are being done in connectivity and education. The campus of Soban Singh Jeena University has started operating in Champawat. The renovation of all the district's schools and colleges is also being done.

The Chief Minister also said that a science center worth Rs 55 crore was being constructed in Champawat. This would inspire all students to pursue knowledge, science, technology, and innovation. The work of a women's sports college in Champawat is in progress.

The new Polytechnic College building has been completed at a cost of 16 crores. A 50-bed critical care block is being constructed in the district hospital at a cost of 20 crores, and a 50-bed Ayush hospital is being constructed in Tanakpur at a cost of 15 crores. The construction work of the Integrated Nursing Institute has been completed at a cost of 28 crores.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was working concretely to strengthen the infrastructure in Champawat, promote tourism, and increase employment opportunities through its policies and decisions.

He said that after the next 25 years, many times more devotees will reach Maa Purnagiri Dham than today. Keeping that time in mind, all the infrastructure is being developed.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to develop India 2047. Rafting will definitely get wings from the national sports competitions in Tanakpur. A large number of people from the country and abroad will come here for rafting.

The CM also said that Rs 5 crore had been sanctioned for the development of the Shyamlatal lake. Work is also being done to develop this area as a wedding destination. (ANI)

