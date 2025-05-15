New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced the commencement of the Pushkar Kumbh in Uttarakhand after 12 years.

Taking to social media X, Dhami wrote that Pushkar Kumbh started after 12 years in Mana-- India's first village near the Badrinath Dham.

He further stated that the festival was taking place at the holy confluence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers was a living example of the divinity of eternal traditions.

"Pushkar Kumbh has started after 12 years in Mana, India's first village near Shri Badrinath Dham. This great festival of faith at the holy confluence of Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers is a living example of the divinity of our eternal traditions," the post read.

The CM extended his greetings to the devotees visiting Devbhoomi for Pushkar Kumbh.

"On this auspicious occasion, hearty welcome and greetings from the State Government to all the devotees who have come to Devbhoomi for Pushkar Kumbh," the post further read.

Earlier, on May 12, CM Dhami participated in the Shri Peetham Sthapana Mahotsav program of Shri Kalyanika Himalaya Devasthanam Trust at Dol Ashram in Lamgara, Almora.

During this time, he worshipped young girls, anointed as Maa Rajeshwari, and prayed for the country's and state's happiness and prosperity. He said that he always feels divine energy when he comes to Dol Ashram.

"Baba Kalyandas Ji Maharaj has established Sriyantra in the ashram, which will become a centre of devotion for the whole world and India in the future. People from all over the world will come to this ashram to know peace, spirituality, and culture," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is connecting all the temples with infrastructure facilities through Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, so that spiritual tourism can be promoted.

He said that Dol Ashram is doing a great job of promoting religious tourism and educating the youth about Indian culture.

"It is a great fortune in itself to be born in a cultural state like Uttarakhand, where there are so many temples. This ashram is a living example and paradigm of our ancient civilisation and culture. It is a grand and divine centre of meditation and spirituality," he said. (ANI)

