New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Holi Milan Samaroh in New Delhi, hosted by MoS Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta.

Dhami joined in the festive spirit, participating in cultural programs and celebrating Holi with fellow BJP leaders, making the most of the vibrant occasion.

Dhami was accompanied by BJP National Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam. He said that there is great enthusiasm with which Holi is being celebrated. Gautam added that not only in Uttarakhand but everyone is celebrating Holi.

"The great enthusiasm with which Holi is being celebrated - not only Uttarakhand but everyone is celebrating Holi. There is also the joy of winning Delhi. Delhi is filled with new colours...", Dushyant Kumar Gautam said to ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Holi Milan program organised by the Municipal Corporation Dehradun on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the e-fund website created to maintain transparency in financial operations in the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, according to an official release.

CM Dhami, while wishing all the people of the state a festival of Holi filled with joy, gaiety, enthusiasm and colors, said that this festival also strengthens the feeling of harmony by strengthening cultural unity in the society. He said that everyone will have to make continuous efforts to pass on this cultural heritage to the next generation.

The Chief Minister said that our triple-engine government is constantly making efforts to further improve the standard of living of every citizen of Dehradun. While on the one hand, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation is working to provide high-quality public facilities, on the other hand, efforts are also being made to improve cleanliness in the city. A yoga park is being built on 3.5 hectares of land in Kedarpuram at Rs 5 crore and a new park is being constructed in Yamuna Colony for Rs 1.3 crore. (ANI)

