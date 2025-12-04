Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event organised in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, on Thursday. The 'Smriti Samaroh' was held at Pandit Ramsumer Shukla Government Medical College in Udham Singh district.

The programme was organised on the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pandit Ramsumer Shukla. A large number of residents welcomed CM Dhami upon his arrival at the venue.

During the event, the state's Chief Minister offered floral tributes and unveiled a plaque at the statue of Freedom Fighter Pandit Ramsumer Shukla on the Medical College premises.

During the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, while remembering Pandit Ramsumer Shukla, said that the freedom fighter was always vigilant in protecting the interests of farmers and played a crucial role in developing the Terai region.

"First, I pay my respects to the great freedom fighter Pt. Ramsumer Shukla Ji. He was always vigilant for the interests of the farmers. In settling and developing the Tarai region, Pt. Shukla Ji played a pivotal role," said CM Dhami.

He further asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in development and prosperity.

"Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in the fields of development and prosperity. The decisions we are taking today are becoming examples for the entire country," said CM Dhami.

The state's Chief Minister further stated that various schemes are being implemented to develop Udham Singh Nagar district and Rudrapur.

"Our government is strengthening infrastructure from the cities to the villages of the state. Various schemes are also being implemented for the development of Udham Singh Nagar district and Rudrapur," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand announced that a college will be built in memory of Pandit Ramsumer, with plans for it to be completed by the end of the financial year. He also stated that the development of AIIMS has been approved for the Udham Singh Nagar district.

"A medical college is being constructed in memory of Pt. Ramsumer Ji. The construction of this medical college should be completed by the end of this financial year," added Dhami.

"I am grateful to the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his special attachment to the state. Within three days of the request to the Prime Minister ji, AIIMS has been approved in Udham Singh Nagar district," added Dhami.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a warm and celebratory welcome from farmers during his visit to Haldwani on Wednesday, days after the state government announced a substantial increase in the sugarcane support price.

The announcement has been widely hailed by cultivators across Uttarakhand as a significant relief measure ahead of the crushing season.

Farmers from various districts gathered at the programme, where they presented the Chief Minister with a specially curated basket symbolising the state's agricultural richness.

The basket, offered by BJP Kisan Morcha State President Mahendra Singh Negi, contained sugarcane along with traditional hill produce such as Gaderi (colocasia), Malta (citrus fruit), ginger and honey. The gesture reflected the gratitude of the farming community for what they described as a proactive and timely government intervention. (ANI)

