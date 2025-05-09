Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the review meeting of the Migration Prevention Commission at the Secretariat on Friday. The Chief Minister said a suitable platform would be provided to share the experiences of people who have done reverse migration in the state. Its objective is that other people should be inspired by these successes and take steps towards self-employment.

The Chief Minister also said that the suggestions of such people would be incorporated into various schemes to make them more effective.

The Chief Minister said that women's active participation in the state will give Uttarakhand a place among the best states of the country in the coming times. This participation will be a tribute to Nari Shakti's passion, courage, and skill.

Chief Minister Dhami directed the Secretary of Rural Development, Radhika Jha, to work towards developing a platform to share the success stories of people who have done reverse migration and include them in plan formulation. Emphasising skill development for the permanent livelihood of the villagers, he emphasised the need to motivate the local people towards self-employment by identifying employment possibilities in their area.

The Chief Minister also said that women in self-help groups should be provided with professional skills so that their products' branding and marketing can be improved, and they can get a fair price.

Giving detailed information about the work done by the Commission in the meeting, Vice President of Migration Prevention Commission, Dr SS Negi said that till now about 2,000 people have done reverse migration in the state and have adopted self-employment by joining agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, home stay, horticulture and other sectors and are earning good profits. Other members of the meeting also presented their suggestions.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions for the simplification of schemes and said that to make the Commission effective, active participation of departments like planning, education, tourism, and skill development should be ensured. (ANI)

