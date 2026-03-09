Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the players for their remarkable performance and teamwork that led the country to another historic triumph.

In a post on X, Dhami lauded the team for creating history with their performance in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium against New Zealand on Sunday.

"India, World Champion. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the players of the Indian cricket team for their outstanding sporting performance in the ICC T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium, which has made India the world champion. By certainly winning the World Cup, India has undoubtedly created a new history in world cricket with its strong sporting strategy, team spirit, and amazing skills. Jai Hind..!" he said.

Dhami's remarks came after India scripted history by defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, becoming the first nation to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. The win also marked India's third T20 World Cup crown and the first time a host nation lifted the trophy.

The victory drew congratulatory messages from political leaders across party lines, who hailed the team's dominant performance throughout the tournament. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao praised the team's all-round display, saying India had "out-batted, out-bowled, out-classed New Zealand" and applauding bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel for their contributions.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri described the victory as a triumph of the aspirations of millions, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the win reflected teamwork, determination and unwavering confidence.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the victory a moment of pride for millions of Indians, while Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the team's hard work and dedication had brought glory to the nation.

India secured the title with a commanding 96-run victory after posting a massive 255/5 in the final. Explosive knocks from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, along with impressive bowling by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, dismantled New Zealand's chase and sealed a memorable championship win for India. (ANI)

