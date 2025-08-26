Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a meeting at his official residence on Tuesday, directed the officials to promote the use of goods manufactured in the state.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, he said that it is "our resolve that the people of the state should be motivated to use local products, so that the faith in Swadeshi is strengthened and the economy of the state can get new momentum and strength."

The Chief Minister said, "I have full faith that all the people of the state will give priority to goods manufactured in the country by assimilating the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will not only increase employment and self-employment opportunities for our youth, but we will also all participate in realising the dream of a self-reliant India."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set to expand its heli connectivity, with a new helicopter service between Pithoragarh and Munsyari expected to start by September 30 under the Udan scheme. The central government has selected Heritage Aviation to operate the service on this route.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently sought cooperation from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in expanding heli services in the state. In this sequence, the Union Minister has written a letter to the Chief Minister informing that Heritage Aviation has been selected for the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh heli service under the Udan scheme.

Similarly, preparations are being made for heli service on the Pithoragarh-Dharchula-Pithoragarh route under the Udan scheme, for which land is required to build a helipad in Dharchula.

Heritage Aviation has been given preliminary consent to operate the service on this route as well. Similarly, if the proposal for operating the service between Pithoragarh and Delhi under the Udan scheme comes from the airlines, it will be considered positively.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has written a letter to the Chief Minister informing them that the Ministry is conducting a feasibility study for operating the Achhnera-Tanakpur special train as per the demand of the state government; further action will be taken in this sequence.

The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to both the Union Ministers for the expansion of the heli and rail network. (ANI)

