Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the Uttarkashi helicopter crash. CM Dhami shared a post on his official 'X' handle and paid his condolences to the victims of the accident. CM Dhami stated that the SDRF and district administration teams had reached the accident spot. He asserted that the officials have been instructed to investigate the accident and provide all possible help.

"Very sad news has been received about some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work. May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored", Pushkar Singh Dhami's official 'X' post said.

Earlier, five people lost their lives and several were left injured in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. It involved a helicopter carrying six passengers and its captain.

Visuals from the crash site showed the mangled interior of the chopper.

According to Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, as soon as news of the crash reached authorities, relief and rescue teams were mobilised and rushed to the site to assist with rescue operations and provide medical aid. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

The Chardham Yatra began in Uttarakhand on April 31. On May 2, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham were opened, followed by the Badrinath temple on May 4. (ANI)

