Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 1,269 lakh for various infrastructure projects in Nainital and Rudraprayag districts.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of an amount of Rs 505.71 lakh for the construction of motor road from Dooni Khal to Rati Ghat (Padli) in Betal Ghat development block of Nainital assembly constituency of Nainital district, a release said on Wednesday.

He approved Rs 444.66 lakh for strengthening and "road safety work by DBM and BC in km 01 to 05 of Khankra Chhatikhal motor road in Augustmuni development block of Rudraprayag assembly constituency of Rudraprayag district", Rs 319.20 lakh for the construction work of 24 m extension RCC bridge on Nihal river in Ramnagar-Kaladhungi-Haldwani-Kathgodag-Chorgaliya-Sitapur-Bijti state highway no. 41 km 36 under Haldwani development block of Kaladhungi assembly constituency of Nainital district.

The Chief Minister approved an increase in the dearness allowance and dearness relief from the current rate of 53 percent to 55 percent from January 01, 2025 to the regular employees and pensioners working in the public undertakings/corporations/bodies operating in the state, where the seventh pay scale is applicable, like government employees.

The Chief Minister approved the sanction of an amount of Rs 475.25 lakh for the construction work of the administrative building of Police Station Deghat in Almora district.

On Tuesday CM Dhami approved an amount of Rs 344.98 lakh for the strengthening and asphalting work of Tugdunda Bhainswada motor road in development block Pabo of assembly constituency Pauri of Pauri Garhwal.

The state government also approved Rs 512.46 lakh for the construction work of 48m span steel girder bridge over Ragganga river in Malkot Kalimati Sera Tiwakhark motor road in development block Gairsain of assembly constituency Karnaprayag of Chamoli district, according to a release.

An amount of Rs 183.47 lakh was also approved for the reconstruction work of Nigam Nala Wala road by PC and new construction work of road from Soban Ram's house to Suresh Bhatt's house in Kaladhungi assembly constituency of Nainital district and Rs 528.91 lakh was approved for the new construction work of Chaudmanya-Kamatoli motor road in assembly constituency Gangolihat.

The Chief Minister has also approved increase in the annual approved budget from Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 8 crore for smooth functioning of Sainik School, Ghodakhal, Nainital and to improve the financial condition of the school.

The Chief Minister approved the expenditure of Rs. 23.667 crore for expansion and modernization of fire services in the state. (ANI)

