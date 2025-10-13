Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Haldwani on Monday, met Gangolihat MLA Fakir Ram, who is admitted in a hospital in Haldwani for treatment.

The Chief Minister reached the hospital, inquired about MLA Fakir Ram's health, and wished him a speedy recovery. During the visit, he also discussed the progress of treatment with the doctors and gave necessary instructions. He directed the hospital administration to ensure all required arrangements for the best possible care of MLA Fakir Ram.

Dhami attended the Diwali Fair organised by the International Vaishya Mahasammelan at GMS Road, Dehradun, on Sunday and extended his warm greetings to all present on the festival of lights, according to a release.

The Chief Minister paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen and extended his heartfelt advance greetings and best wishes for Diwali to everyone present.

He stated that the festival of Diwali serves as a unique medium to infuse positive energy into our lives, inspiring us to transition from darkness to light and from evil to goodness.

The Chief Minister said that the Vaishya community has, for centuries, served as a torchbearer of Sanatan culture, spreading the light of cooperation, harmony and development throughout society.

"The community stands as a symbol of our nation's economic, social and cultural strength and has always extended generous support for the protection of Sanatan Dharma and the promotion of social welfare," Dhami said.

He further stated that through this fair, the International Vaishya Mahasammelan is not only promoting trade but also contributing to social unity, encouraging indigenous products, and preserving folk culture.

The Chief Minister added that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to preserve and promote our cultural traditions. At the same time, initiatives like 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India', 'Made in India' and 'Startup India' are taking concrete steps towards realising the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

