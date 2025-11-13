Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): Around fifteen months before, or nearly more than a year and a half earlier than the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress Party has already announced its election team, a move that has stirred the political corridors and created a buzz within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well.

However, the BJP too appears to be gearing up for the upcoming polls, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami already initiating preparations.

The Congress this time has acted unusually early, not only replacing its state president but also forming both the election campaign and management committees well in advance.

Sensing the BJP's proactive preparations, the Congress high command has sought to balance Uttarakhand's key caste equations; Thakur, Brahmin, SC, and ST; while reorganizing the state leadership more than a year ahead of the polls.

Under the new structure, Brahmin leader Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the State Congress President, replacing Karan Mahara. Thakur leader Harak Singh Rawat will head the Election Management Committee, and ST leader Pritam Singh has been named the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, while SC leader Yashpal Arya continues to serve as the Leader of the Opposition.

Learning from the experience of seeing internal factionalism during the 2022 elections, the Congress high command appears to have moved strategically this time, restructuring the organization and aligning caste equations well before the 2027 Assembly elections. The development is certain to intensify political activity across the state.

Uttarakhand's 70 member assembly held its last elections on February 2022. the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP in the state had secured 47 seats, way past the 35 seat halfway mark. Congress won 19 seats. The BJP-led government is seeking a third term in the assembly, having been in power since 2017, with Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM. Pushkar Dhami was appointed to the post of CM on July 2021. (ANI)

