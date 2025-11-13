Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Patna, November 13: The high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has concluded, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish as both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan await the people’s verdict. Exit polls have hinted at a comfortable edge for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, with most surveys predicting between 130 and 167 seats, while the RJD-Congress alliance trails with projections of around 70 to 100 seats. Despite these forecasts, the final outcome could still spring surprises, especially with strong voter participation recorded across both phases.

As Bihar’s political landscape braces for another possible power shift, anticipation among voters is at its peak. Will Nitish Kumar’s NDA continue its rule, or will Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan make a comeback? With speculation running high and all eyes on the final numbers, many are now looking to know when the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election results will be out. Scroll below to know the date and time of the Bihar election result declaration and other key details. Bihar Created Electoral History With Record 67.13% Turnout, Zero Repolls, Says ECI As Assembly Polls 2025 Conclude.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Date and Time

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the process will begin at 8 AM across designated counting centres under tight security. Early trends are expected to emerge by noon, offering an initial glimpse into the likely outcome. The final results are anticipated to be declared by evening, once all rounds of counting are completed and officially verified by the ECI. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Starts Election Victory Celebration; 500 kg Laddus, 5 Lakh Rasgullas Ordered (Watch Video).

The Bihar election results will decide whether the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan stages a political comeback. The ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and smaller parties, currently holds a majority with 132 seats in the outgoing assembly. The Opposition, however, hopes for a turnaround, banking on issues like unemployment and development. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is contesting independently, aiming to make its electoral debut. As the counting day approaches, Bihar awaits a verdict that could reshape its political future.

