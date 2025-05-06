Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Dehradun is preparing for a civil defense mock drill on May 7, which includes simulating air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation plans. This nationwide drill, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a larger exercise to assess preparedness for potential security threats, particularly in light of rising tensions with Pakistan.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Basnal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh held a meeting with the officers associated with the army, paramilitary force, Civil Defense wardens, volunteers and IRS system in Rishiparna Auditorium Collectorate and gave necessary instructions regarding the mock drill to be held nationwide on May 7.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

According to a release, in compliance with the instructions received from the Home Ministry, Government of India and Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, for strengthening the preparations of civil defense - on 07 May 2025 at 4 pm, people will be alerted by sounding siren/hooter at 05 places under Dehradun district, namely Dhara Police Chowki, Blind School Rajpur Road, Lakhkhibagh Police Station, District Magistrate Complex Collectorate Dehradun, ISBT, Araghar Police Chowki.

As per the release, this mock exercise is being organized to be alert and protect during air attack. The alertness during air attack is being organised with a view to the safety of citizens, its objective is to keep the IRS system including civil defence active and to make the public/citizens aware about the safety measures to be taken during a possible disaster or external attack.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.

The exercise is planned up to the village level. "Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The objectives also include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.

The Home Ministry had on May 2 written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs about civil defence preparedness in the vulnerable areas and districts.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)