Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Acting on a viral video showing a group of youths brandishing what appeared to be illegal firearms from a vehicle marked with government department insignia, Dehradun Police have arrested all three accused and seized the vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, during the investigation, it was found that the weapon displayed in the video was a toy gun. However, legal proceedings have been initiated against the individuals under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act 2025: House of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur President Asker Ali Torched for Supporting Waqf Law (Watch Video).

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh took suo motu cognizance of the matter and formed a special team with instructions for immediate action, they said.

Based on their efforts, the police were able to identify and arrest the trio featured in the clip.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Nagpur: Women From Punjab Forced Into Flesh Trade To Chase Costly Canadian Immigration Dreams, Rescued.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Aslam, Bilal Hussain and Danish -- all residents of Dehradun.

Authorities also verified that the vehicle used in the incident, while privately owned, was under contract with the Irrigation Department.

A formal report regarding the misuse of the vehicle is being forwarded to the concerned department for further action, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)