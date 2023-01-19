Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Electronic watches and mobiles have been banned on the premises of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC).

The commission in an official statement said on Thursday, "Electronic devices and gadgets will now have to be deposited at the gate itself, added the Public Service Commission."

A ban has also been imposed on the carrying of phones by the employees of the confidential department, it said.

According to the information received from the Public Service Commission, in view of the confidential security, the people coming to the commission are also being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Along with this, entry is being given only after strict inquiry at the gate of the commission office. On the request of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Chairman Rakesh Kumar, LIU has been deployed by Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh for intelligence surveillance on the commission premises. (ANI)

